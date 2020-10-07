Groton - James Joseph "Jay" McTigue, 73, passed away peacefully late Monday, September 28, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in New London on October 1, 1946 to the late Peter and Josephine (Brennan) McTigue.



Jay was raised in Groton and graduated from St. Bernard High School in 1965. He attended Mitchell College, then worked at Electric Boat before enlisting in the Marine Corps. He served in the Vietnam War achieving the rank of Corporal, was honorably discharged in 1970, and proudly joined the ranks of his fellow veterans. Following his military service, he returned to Groton, was employed by Pfizer, and retired after nearly 30 years. He became a driving instructor, working for his good friend, Mark Robarge, at Connecticut Drive Right in 2001 and was often requested by incoming students until that retirement in December of 2019.



He is survived by his wife, Jeanne (Taylor) McTigue, the love of his life. He is also survived by his daughter, Suzette (McTigue) Roan, her husband, Casey, and their children Maddox and Claire; his daughter, Janeen (McTigue) Beetle, her husband, Chad, and their children, Caleb and Cortlan; his step-daughter, PJ Rose, her wife, April, and their children, Thomas Riske and Richard Rose; and by his sisters, Maura (McTigue) Vogt and Jane (McTigue) Swetckie, and their families, all of whom loved Jay dearly and will miss him terribly.



Jay was a devoted and loving husband to Jeanne, celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary on September 18th of this year. They were soulmates, who built a beautiful life together full of love and laughter with their beloved cats, family and friends. Jay embraced Jeanne's daughter, PJ, as his own-extending his fatherly love and support to her and her family.



He was a member in good standing of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) achieving an impressive 40 years of sobriety on Father's Day of this year. He was well-respected within the AA community, lived by the words of the Serenity Prayer and helped several others on their journey to lasting sobriety.



Jay was a proud Daddy, who had a unique bond with his two daughters, or as he referred to them, "his girls." They grew up knowing they were the center of his world. He loved them wholeheartedly and was ever-present in their lives, from coaching youth softball to attending nearly every practice, game, meet, recital and special occasion. He shared his wisdom on how to drive a standard transmission and parallel park; he guided them on home improvement techniques from how to paint a room to more challenging projects. He was always there for them when they needed a hug, an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on or a swift kick in the rear end. They tended to him throughout his final days and were at his side in his last hours. Known as "Pa" and "Pa Pa" to his beloved grandchildren, he treasured each and every one of them.



Jay was passionate about golf and twice scored a hole-in-one, on the original 6th hole, and again, on the current 12th hole at Shennecossett Golf Course. He spent his free time tackling home improvement projects and watching or attending sporting events. He thought of his friends as family, especially Mike O' Brien and fellow veteran, Dave Kargul, both Pfizer colleagues and golfing buddies. He had a significant impact on the lives of his close friends Tami and Niko Bree, whom he loved like a daughter and grandson. He was very fond of his neighbors John and Vanessa Dziok and their daughter Isabella; Doug and Sandy Mansfield, who kept him supplied with delicious homemade soups during his convalescence; fellow veteran Barry Russak and his dog, Rosie, for whom he had great affection; and longtime friend Andrew (Skip) Parrella.



A Celebration of Life for Jay will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the VA Hospital in West Haven whose staff provided thorough and compassionate care of him throughout his three-year battle with Cancer for which Jay was extremely grateful.



Please send donations (in Memory of James McTigue) to the VA Connecticut Healthcare System, Attn: Voluntary Services #135 at 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516.



