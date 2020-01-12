|
|
Uncasville - James L. Musser, beloved father, passed away peacefully Jan. 4, 2020, surrounded by his family.
James was born June 19,1927, to Lera Norvella (Martin), and James Virgil Musser, the oldest of four children, Virginia, Merle and Gerald.
He worked At Pfizers in Groton, as a shift supervisor for 35 years, before retiring. He enjoyed any work outside, detailed woodworking, but loved to go bowling.
James is proceeded by his wife Lucille; and daughter Barbara Jean Musser. He is survived by his son James; daughter-in-law Deborah; sister-in-law Phyllis; grandsons, Michael, his wife Alyssa, and Nicholas; granddaughter Stephanie.
The family would like to thank the Groton Regency for their care and support. There will be no calling hours. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020