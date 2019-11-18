Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
James Leeds "Jim" Richmond Jr.


1956 - 2019
James Leeds "Jim" Richmond Jr. Obituary
Ledyard - James "Jim" Leeds Richmond Jr., 63. "Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, we said goodbye to our loving father, son, brother and uncle." He was a lifelong resident of Ledyard.

Jim was born in New London Oct. 29, 1956, the son of Doreen Drye Richmond of Ledyard and the late James Richmond Sr. He worked at Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort and formerly owned his own landscaping business. Jim was a jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed saltwater fishing, crabbing and scalloping. He was an avid fan of stock car racing and was part of the Richmond race team at the Waterford Speedbowl in the early '80s. Jim was a football fan who rooted for the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to his mother Doreen, he is survived by his three children, Christine, Ashley and James. He also leaves behind his five siblings: Richard and Curtis Richmond, Rose Barber, Lisa Richmond and Donna Sheridan; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service in the celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.

Condolences may be shared on Jim's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 18, 2019
