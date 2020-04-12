|
Taylor Lake Village, Texas - James Levie Rowe, 90, of Taylor Lake Village, Texas, departed this world Jan. 18, 2020. His family was by his side. James was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Newport, N.C. to Martha Guthre and Willie Rowe, who both deceased him.
James met his future bride, Cecelia Rocha, on a blind date. They were smitten with each other right away, and were married for 62 years, She survives him.
James spent 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, retiring in 1973, as a lieutenant. He was then asked to work for Brown and Root Industrial Services out of Houston, Texas. He did inspections on the ships and barges that came into port. He retired from B & R in 1983.
Besides his wife, Cecelia, James leaves behind his friends and family to cherish his memory: his daughters, Carol Steward of Connecticut and Cheryl Grant; and his grandchildren, Nathaniel and Timothy Grant all of Texas; grandaughters Sandra (David) Benjamin of Connecticut and Roberta (Ron) Wesche of Texas; grandson Michael Moore of Connecticut; and great-grandchildren, Andrew Conroy of Texas and Kaci Evitts of Indiana.
James also was predeceased by his granddaughter, Rachael Grant of Texas; and great-grandson Aaron Peck of Connecticut.
James was put to rest at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2020