Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowder Funeral Home
1645 E Main St
League City, TX 77573
(281) 332-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Levie Rowe


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Levie Rowe Obituary
Taylor Lake Village, Texas - James Levie Rowe, 90, of Taylor Lake Village, Texas, departed this world Jan. 18, 2020. His family was by his side. James was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Newport, N.C. to Martha Guthre and Willie Rowe, who both deceased him.

James met his future bride, Cecelia Rocha, on a blind date. They were smitten with each other right away, and were married for 62 years, She survives him.

James spent 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, retiring in 1973, as a lieutenant. He was then asked to work for Brown and Root Industrial Services out of Houston, Texas. He did inspections on the ships and barges that came into port. He retired from B & R in 1983.

Besides his wife, Cecelia, James leaves behind his friends and family to cherish his memory: his daughters, Carol Steward of Connecticut and Cheryl Grant; and his grandchildren, Nathaniel and Timothy Grant all of Texas; grandaughters Sandra (David) Benjamin of Connecticut and Roberta (Ron) Wesche of Texas; grandson Michael Moore of Connecticut; and great-grandchildren, Andrew Conroy of Texas and Kaci Evitts of Indiana.

James also was predeceased by his granddaughter, Rachael Grant of Texas; and great-grandson Aaron Peck of Connecticut.

James was put to rest at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -