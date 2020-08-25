Westville, N.J. - James M. Briggs, 68, of Westville, N.J., and formally of Montville, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home in New Jersey. Jim was born Feb. 6, 1952, to the late William F. Briggs Sr. and Jeanette E. (Grillo) Briggs.
Jim graduated from St. Bernard High School in Uncasville, in 1970 and Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., in 1974. He was employed as a civil engineer for the U.S. government for all his adult life. Jim married the love of his life, Diana M. Louis, on July 29, 1978, in New Jersey.
He is survived by his wife, Diana M. Briggs of Westville, N.J.; daughter, Julie K. Briggs of New York; brothers and sister, William F. Briggs Jr. (Amarilis Talavera-Briggs) of East Lyme, Joseph E. Briggs Sr. (Marie Devona-Briggs) of Oakdale, John D. Briggs Sr. of Norwich, Cathy J. Briggs-Samokar (Thomas Samokar) of Plainfield, Robert R.A. Briggs (John Duval) of New London; stepmother Dorothy J. Briggs of Uncasville; stepbrother David Wilczek (Lorrel) of Taftville, stepsister Lisa Wilczek-Carr (George) of Norwich; aunt and uncle, Donna and William R. Grillo Sr. of Salem; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in The Chapel at Boucher Funeral Home, 1757 Delsea Drive, Deptford, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main St., Mantua, N.J. Interment will be in Wenonah Cemetery, Mantua, N.J.
