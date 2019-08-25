|
Ledyard - James M. Convey, 85, of Ledyard died Aug. 13, after a period of declining health. He was the husband of Stephanie W. Convey of Ledyard.
James Michael Convey was born in Norristown, Penn., Sept. 24, 1933, the son of the late Michael Joseph Convey and Sarah Yoder Convey of Norristown.
After two years of study at La Salle University, Mr. Convey volunteered to join the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Following two years of duty stateside, he returned to his studies and graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a degree in electrical engineering. He relocated to Southeastern Connecticut to work at General Dynamics Electric Boat and spent the rest of his career working for defense-related companies, retiring from A&T Tech Services of New London in the mid-1990s.
In addition to his wife of 57 years, he is survived by four children, Eric L. Convey and his wife, Stephanie, of Hamilton, Mass., Jennifer K. C. Reilly and her husband, James, of Wethersfield, Angela H. Michaud and her husband, Danis, of Norwich, and Christian J. Convey and his wife, Jennifer, of Wakefield, R.I.; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a half-brother, Joseph Burns; and three sisters, Mary Convey, Helen Wicen and Katharine Radcliffe, all of Pennsylvania.
Mr. Convey was passionate about steam locomotives, reading and raising peonies. Per his request, there were no services.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Salvation Army of Connecticut https://tinyurl.com/y2z4g3qk or Gordon College, Friends of Music, 255 Grapevine Road, Wenham, MA 01984. https://tinyurl.com/y28xulee.
Published in The Day on Aug. 25, 2019