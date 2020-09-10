1/1
James McAlpine Hardy
1930 - 2020
Colchester - James McAlpine Hardy, 89, of Colchester passed away peacefully at home Sept. 2, 2020. Born Oct. 6, 1930, in Willimantic he was a son of the late Charles and Marjory (Sherwood) Hardy.

In 1947 James left his job, at Hayward Farm's dairy farm, to enlist in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. After the war he attended the New Hampshire Technical Institute where he graduated in 1956. During his college years he married his wife Barbara (Testa) Hardy in 1955. The couple shared 58 years of marriage together until she predeceased him in January of 2014. For 39 years James worked as a draftsman at Electric Boat in Groton until his retirement in 1995.

In his spare time, he enjoyed giving back to the community. He served as a boy scout leader of Troop 13 for 15 years and was an advancement chairman for the scouts. James also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity in Salem and the Meals on Wheels program for Colchester seniors.

He will be forever loved and remembered by children, Thomas and wife Cindy, Tracy and wife Betsy, and Terese Russi all of Colchester, Tammy Wagendorf and husband JD of Elk City, Idaho and Timothy and wife Sara of Glen Allen, Va.; eight grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and numerous extended family and friends. In addition to his wife he was predeceased by a son-in-law Thomas Russi; his sisters, Helen Kennedy, Martha Parker, Marjorie O'Neal; and his brother Waldo Hardy.

Jim enjoyed camping with family and friends, hiking, gardening, woodworking and traveling.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Burial will be private. Care of private arrangements have been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to The American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451 or to Habitat for Humanity, 377 Broad Street, New London, CT 06320.

For online condolences please visit: www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Sep. 10, 2020.
