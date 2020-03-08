|
Statesville, N.C. - James "Jim" Neal Sande Sr., 94, of Statesville, N.C. passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. July 16, 1925, he was the son of the late Peder B. Sande and Thora Jacobson Sande. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Evelyn; one sister, Sandy Brown; and one grandson, Daniel Sande.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 22 years, Josephine Bunch Sande; three sons, James Neal Sande (Rosemary) of Stonington, Peter John Sande (Judy) of Mobile, Ala. and Martin Ken Sande (Ruth) of Houston, Texas; and two stepsons, Robert Bunch and George Bunch of Statesville. Jim is further survived by four grandchildren: Rueben, Tabitha, Rachel and Jared; and six great-grandchildren.
Jim proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He served in Italy and Germany. After military service, he worked as a contractor in residential remodeling. He was a member of the Concord Presbyterian Church where he served as a church leader, Sunday school teacher and was a member of the church choir. In retirement, Jim and Jo enjoyed traveling to area nursing homes, singing and entertaining.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral service honoring Jim's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Concord Presbyterian Church with Pastor Liz Troyer and Rev. Fred Sanford officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the at or to St. Jude Children Hospital at .
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2020