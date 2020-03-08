Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC 28677
(704) 873-7223
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sande
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Neal "Jim" Sande


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Neal "Jim" Sande Obituary
Statesville, N.C. - James "Jim" Neal Sande Sr., 94, of Statesville, N.C. passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. July 16, 1925, he was the son of the late Peder B. Sande and Thora Jacobson Sande. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Evelyn; one sister, Sandy Brown; and one grandson, Daniel Sande.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 22 years, Josephine Bunch Sande; three sons, James Neal Sande (Rosemary) of Stonington, Peter John Sande (Judy) of Mobile, Ala. and Martin Ken Sande (Ruth) of Houston, Texas; and two stepsons, Robert Bunch and George Bunch of Statesville. Jim is further survived by four grandchildren: Rueben, Tabitha, Rachel and Jared; and six great-grandchildren.

Jim proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He served in Italy and Germany. After military service, he worked as a contractor in residential remodeling. He was a member of the Concord Presbyterian Church where he served as a church leader, Sunday school teacher and was a member of the church choir. In retirement, Jim and Jo enjoyed traveling to area nursing homes, singing and entertaining.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral service honoring Jim's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Concord Presbyterian Church with Pastor Liz Troyer and Rev. Fred Sanford officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the at or to St. Jude Children Hospital at .
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -