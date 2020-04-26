|
|
Old Lyme - James Norman Dean, 88, of Old Lyme, passed away April 20, 2020. James was born March 4, 1932, in Old Lyme, the son of Roy Dean and Doris Babcock Dean.
James was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was a manager at the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company for over 40 years. He loved all sports such as baseball and UConn women's basketball, and NASCAR racing. He also loved hiking the nature trails and all his friends at the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). He especially loved being a jokester, like the empty box and the under-the-buck gift games. He loved playing setback and crossword puzzles. He loved his beer and occasionally, a glass of wine. He also enjoyed listening to WFAN New York Sports Radio and reading The Day newspaper and mowing his lawn. He loved dressing up with funny hats and glasses at Christmas. He loved the New York Yankees, the NY Giants and Green Bay Packers. He was also a member of the Piss and Moan Club. He loved hotdogs at Cumby's and Johnny Ad's. He always had a joke and a smile on his face. He loved Joe's Poolroom, especially when Eight-Ball answered.
"Dad, your favorite word was 'lousy' and it sure is lousy that you're gone. We love you and miss you."
He is survived by his daughters, Vicki and (Paul) Dorothy of Old Lyme and Lori and (Chris) Hebert of Deep River; grandchildren: Kevin Dorothy (Carmen), Manchester, Paul Dorothy III (Lyndsay) of Westbrook and Jason Schaefer of Longmont, Colo.; and great-grandchildren, Kodi of Manchester and Chase of Longmont, Colo.
The family would like to thank Rebecca and the team at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, also they would like to thank the team at Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford.
Private burial with military honors will be held at Laysville Cemetery, Old Lyme. Donations may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford.
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020