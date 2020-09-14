North Stonington - James Onorato, 81, of North Stonington, passed away peacefully Sept. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 17, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late Vito and Beatrice (Wildman) Onorato. He was united in marriage to Maureen (Ward) Oct. 24, 1959, in Holy Cross Church, Brooklyn, N.Y.
In 1967, they moved their family to West Milford, N.J., and then to North Stonington in 1977. Jim worked as a cost estimation engineer for Wyman-Gordon Corporation for 43 years, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and restoring antique furniture. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and sharing stories of his time spent in Coney Island as a youth. In addition, Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus in North Stonington.
Besides his beloved wife Maureen of nearing 61 years of devotion, he is survived by five children and their spouses: Gregory and Meghan Onorato of New York, John Onorato of North Stonington, Laurie (Onorato) and Larry Bagley of Stonington, James and Kristen Onorato of Pawcatuck, Denise (Onorato) and Zac Schwarzbach of Rhode Island; seven grandchildren: Erika, Courtney, Victoria, Cassandra, Mia, Sophia and Ace; and a sister, Barbara Gennarelli of California. He was predeceased by two sisters, Frances Profeta and Patricia Stork.
The Onorato family would like to thank the Center for Hospice Care of Norwich for their wonderful care and support. His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 16, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. Guests are to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Thursday Sept. 17, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 60 Liberty Street, Pawcatuck. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory at: www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org
