Niantic - James "Jimmy" Pappas, 67, of Niantic, passed away Oct. 6, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was affectionately known as "Uncle Jimmy."
James is survived by his mother Olga K. Pappas; and brothers, George A. Pappas and Andrew G. Pappas. He was predeceased by his father George A. Pappas; and his sister Mary Jean (Pappas) Valchar.
He leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews who are located in various states, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Louisiana. Jim also leaves behind his significant other Kathleen Mason; cousin Andrew C. Pappas; and best friend Doreen Chapman. Additionally, Jim leaves behind countless friends.
Jim graduated from East Lyme High School. He later attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida. Jim obtained a pilot's license as a result of solo flying at the former Waterford airport.
After living a short time in Colorado and Florida, he settled in Connecticut. He took over the family business, Main Street Laundromat in 1987, a local business that he owned until 2018. It was said that, whether you were a regular or first-time customer taking a vacation in Niantic, Jimmy treated you like a good friend he had known for many years. He took pride in his business; and it showed.
Jimmy enjoyed the comradeship of his golfing buddies over the years, traveling throughout the United States to play on many different courses. He was an avid New York Giants fan, a passion he shared with his uncle Steve. Over the last fifteen years, Jim enjoyed taking a number of cruises to Bermuda and the Caribbean. Jim's cooking hobby ranked him as a credible food critic among his friends. He would always be the one who procured the lobsters for family reunions. Importantly, he was deeply proud of his Greek Orthodox heritage.
Jimmy's smile will be missed and remembered. The family is grateful for the wonderful care he received at Greentree Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waterford.
A private burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Dinoto Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3000 Whitney Avenue, #121, Hamden, CT 06518.
Published in The Day on Oct. 13, 2019