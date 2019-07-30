|
West Haven - James Patrick Casey passed away June 28, 2019, at Veterans Hospital in West Haven after a long courageous struggle with multiple medical issues. He went to be at peace with the Lord.
Jim was born May 10, 1948, in New London to James McDiarmid Casey and Ivy (Slack) Burfoot. He grew up in both Connecticut and Washington state. Jim was employed at Electric Boat in Groton in the electrical field for over 30 years. He was an army veteran who proudly served in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969. Jim married the love of his life, Patricia Ann (Bernier) Casey in 1969, and remained happily together for 50 plus years.
We often wonder how to express the essence of a loved one. How do we articulate a life well-lived? How do we do justice to a man that was our hero? Jim was an extraordinary man with an infectious laugh who loved his family with all his heart. When given a choice, he would hands-down opt for a quiet evening with his family. This great man had a passion for fishing with friends or simply cruising around in his blue Cadillac. Jim was an exemplary, generous provider who never asked for anything in return. He often sat in the background and let his family shine. Jim was a nurturing, sensitive, humble, loving man. He was the strength, support, and foundation for the Casey family. Jim is now their guiding star.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, James McDiarmid Casey and mother Ivy (Slack) Burfoot. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Bernier) Casey of Groton; daughter, Carrie (Casey) Davalos of Groton; and sister, Linda Casey Guenard of Bozrah. He also leaves behind three beautiful grandchildren, Elias, Lauren, and Ivy Davalos; along with many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
There will a memorial service to celebrate Jim's life at 1 p.m. August 2nd 2019, at Noank Baptist Church, 18 Cathedral Heights in Noank. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America or the in honor of Jim's service, life, and love. The burial will be private.
Published in The Day on July 30, 2019