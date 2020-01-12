Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Resources
More Obituaries for James Keaveny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Patrick Keaveny

Send Flowers
James Patrick Keaveny Obituary
Sebring, Fla. - James Patrick Keaveny, 89, of Sebring, Fla. died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Theresa (Rabitaille) Keaveny. He also leaves behind his son Michael (Nancy) Keaveny of Sebring; and daughter Lynny Jo (Arthur) Gager of Groton.

A visiting hour will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial with full military honors will follow immediately in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. A complete obituary will be published in Monday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -