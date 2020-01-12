|
Sebring, Fla. - James Patrick Keaveny, 89, of Sebring, Fla. died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Theresa (Rabitaille) Keaveny. He also leaves behind his son Michael (Nancy) Keaveny of Sebring; and daughter Lynny Jo (Arthur) Gager of Groton.
A visiting hour will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial with full military honors will follow immediately in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. A complete obituary will be published in Monday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020