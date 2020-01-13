|
Sebring, Fla. - James "Jim" Patrick Keaveny, 89, formerly of Mystic, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Jim was born May 22, 1930, in Webster Groves, Mo., the first son of Valery C. and Lillian M. Keaveny. After his father's death in 1937, he lived with his maternal grandparents, Carlos and Minnie Cable, until 1942, when his mother married Clarence F. Evans.
He entered the U.S. Navy in 1947, and retired with the rank of chief fire control technician (submarines) in 1967. He was a life member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans (Subvets).
Jim began working at General Dynamics Electric Boat Division in 1967, as engineering assistant and retired in 1992, as a senior engineer. During his time at EB, he was involved in the development and integration of Trident Command and Control Systems.
June 12, 1948, Jim married Katherine A. (Kate) Main in New London, and they had two children, Lynny Jo Katherine Gager of Groton and Michael Patrick Keaveny of Sebring ,Fla. They were members of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mystic.
From 1982, until his passing, he was very active in Masonic organizations including Charity and Relief Lodge where he progressed to Worshipful Master in 1987; Benevolence Chapter of Royal Archmasons, serving as High Priest in 1986; Royal and Select Masters, serving as Thrice Illustrious Master in 1984 and 1985; Council of Anointed Kings; Most Puissent Grand Council of Royal and Select Masters of Connecticut, serving as M.P. Grand Master in 1992 and 1993; Palestine Commandery, serving as Eminent Commander in 1985; York Rite College, serving as Governor in 1994; Connecticut Priory Knights of the York Cross of Honour, serving as Registrar until 1993, when he received the Knight of York Grand Cross of Honour; Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite in 1991; St. Andrew's Conclave, Red Cross of Constantine in 1993; and the Order of the Eastern Star of which he was a Past Patron.
Jim and Kate moved to Sebring, Fla. in 1994, where he cared for her until she passed in 1995. Jim married Theresa Rabitaille in 1997, and they lived in Sebring until his death. They were loyal members of the Unity Church in Sebring, led by the Rev. Andrew Conyer.
Besides Theresa, he is survived by his son Michael (Nancy); daughter Lynny Jo Gager (Art), Kate's sister, Harriet Oddo and her family; grandsons, Casey Gager and Joseph Keaveny; his half-brothers Valery and Neil Evans; step-children, Joseph and David Rabitaille and Ellen Kerr. He was very fond of his grandchildren by marriage: Cassandra Turnage and Amanda and Jedidiah Jenniges. He was predeceased by his half-brother, Noel Evans; and grandson Jamie Gager. He will be deeply missed by hundreds of friends in Florida and Connecticut.
There are no visiting hours. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic.
Published in The Day on Jan. 13, 2020