AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
128 Norwich Ave
Colchester, CT
James Patrick Murphy


1955 - 2019
James Patrick Murphy Obituary

Marlborough - James Patrick Murphy, age 63, of Marlborough, formerly of Torrington, unexpectedly passed away in June 2019.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m., directly at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave., Colchester. Burial in Torrington will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to Small Paws Bichon Rescue.

For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on July 8, 2019
