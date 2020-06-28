James Patrick "Buddy" O'Neill
1920 - 2020
Mystic - James Patrick "Buddy" O'Neill passed away peacefully at home in his sleep June 22, 2020, over a 100 years of age, in Mystic. He entered the next life in the presence of his beloved Anne Marie (Raffo), wife of nearly 70 years, and two of his children.

Born Feb. 1, 1920, in Greenwich Village, Buddy O'Neill was a member of the Greatest Generation and flew 53 missions in B-24 Liberators before being shot down over Marseilles and captured. After the war, he lived a life of service to others, eventually becoming executive director of Catholic Guardian Society in N.Y.C. - the very first non-clergy layman appointed to that position. Under his stewardship, CGS served the needs of over 11,000 troubled children and their families, oversaw the adoption of 519 children and provided almost 7 million care days of service.

He was a renaissance man, active in politics, passionate for the arts, author of many short stories and the published novelist of a work with a deliberately ambiguous title, "The Mystic Policeman." It was at the Greenwich House in N.Y.C. where he met his future bride, Anne, during one of his performances in the theater there.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Marie (Raffo); and his four children and their spouses: Michael (Susan DeVries), Marianne (Dennis Drumm), Brian (Kimberley Annis) and Kathleen (Casey O'Neil). In addition, there are 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren with two on the way.

Services will be held at an indeterminate time in the future, when coronavirus concerns abate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Catholic Guardian Services, as it is now known, in New York City, https://www.catholicguardian.org/givenow.

Published in The Day on Jun. 28, 2020.
