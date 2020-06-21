James Paul "Jim" Betts
1958 - 2020
Hudson, Fla. - James Paul Betts, 61, formerly of Mystic passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the Hospice Care Unit in Hudson, Fla. Jim was born Sept. 23, 1958, in New London. He was a graduate of Stonington High School in 1976.

Jim was the owner of many dogs throughout his life. He had a warm, caring, smiling personality, and a lifelong passion for restoring cars.

He is survived by his brothers, Michael and Jon Betts; sister-in-law Deborah; sisters, Caren and Mary; brother-in-law Stephen; niece Diahann; great-nephew Alexander; and many friends in the Hudson/Tampa area. Jim was predeceased by his parents Fred and Irene Betts of Mystic and Homosassa Springs, Fla.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.
