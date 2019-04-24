|
Groton - James R. Kennison, born Jan. 14, 1956, passed away April 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Linda Kennison; four daughters, Barbara LaMonda, Crystal Czyzewski, Jessica Starling, and Brittany Kennison; three grandkids, Tasha LaMonda, Brayleigh Czyzewski, Christopher Jones Jr.; and lots of beloved family members.
He was a great and wonderful person who always loved everyone and was a lovable person. He was always a hard worker and was very friendly and family oriented. He always had the best sense of humor and always would laugh with you no matter what.
Published in The Day on Apr. 24, 2019
