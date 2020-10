Or Copy this URL to Share

North Stonington - James R. Phillips, 79, of North Stonington and formerly of Russell, Mass. passed away peacefully Oct. 11, 2020.



He leaves his loving wife Patricia; his daughters, Barbara, Beth, and Beverly; and his son Roy.



Jim enjoyed fishing and playing cards at the Casino.



He will be missed by all.



