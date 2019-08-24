Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
(860) 889-2374
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. "Jimmy" Rogers Jr.


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. "Jimmy" Rogers Jr. Obituary
Oakdale - James "Jimmy" R. Rogers Jr., age 57, passed away at his home Aug. 20, 2019. He was born Jan. 11, 1962, in New London to Theresa (LaCourse) Rogers and the late James R. Rogers, Sr.

Besides his loving mother, he is survived by a wife, Rosemarie Bamber of Oakdale; a sister, Betty Ann Heath and her husband, Frederick of Holderness, N.H.; a nephew, Frederick Heath, Jr; a niece, Heather Ladd; step daughters, Starmarie Bamber of Northport, Fla., and Dena Bamber of Waterford; and grandchildren, Xavier Larkie, Tiana Bamber, Michael Kovach, and Elizabeth Kovach. He also leaves behind many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Norwich New London Tpke., Uncasville. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Union Cemetery in Waterford.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for Jimmy's family.
Published in The Day on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
Download Now