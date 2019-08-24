|
|
Oakdale - James "Jimmy" R. Rogers Jr., age 57, passed away at his home Aug. 20, 2019. He was born Jan. 11, 1962, in New London to Theresa (LaCourse) Rogers and the late James R. Rogers, Sr.
Besides his loving mother, he is survived by a wife, Rosemarie Bamber of Oakdale; a sister, Betty Ann Heath and her husband, Frederick of Holderness, N.H.; a nephew, Frederick Heath, Jr; a niece, Heather Ladd; step daughters, Starmarie Bamber of Northport, Fla., and Dena Bamber of Waterford; and grandchildren, Xavier Larkie, Tiana Bamber, Michael Kovach, and Elizabeth Kovach. He also leaves behind many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Norwich New London Tpke., Uncasville. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Union Cemetery in Waterford.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for Jimmy's family.
Published in The Day on Aug. 24, 2019