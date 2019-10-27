|
|
Gales Ferry - James Richard Bosket Sr., left this world in the arms of his beloved wife Margaret Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. He had been living in Gales Ferry for more than a decade near his family.
He will be dearly missed for his feisty nature, cooking, deep love for hunting, fishing and visiting friends near and far. Never afraid to speak his mind, you always knew where you stood with "Jim". His love for family and the wild outdoors was a lifetime pleasure.
Jim was born Jan. 2, 1939, his parents were Walter and Florence Bosket. He is survived by his wife Margaret Bosket; his children, Jim, Darlene and Tommy; as well as his sisters, Karlene Staib and Marcia Schoedel. His many grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a great source of happiness for Jim.
Jim served our country in the army prior to working for IBM as an engineer, a career that began with his father and grandfather's passion for tinkering and "getting things right." Noted moments for Jim were riding sea trials on submarines while testing sonar systems for Electric Boat and developing the first automated mail sorting machine in Cincinnati, Ohio and New York City. After retiring from IBM, Jim formed Prestige Construction Company and built many homes in Virginia where he lived for 20 years.
Family will be having a Memorial Celebration of his life November 16, 2019.
If you would care to memorialize Jim, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local hospice as per his request.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019