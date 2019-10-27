Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bosket
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Richard Bosket Sr.


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Richard Bosket Sr. Obituary
Gales Ferry - James Richard Bosket Sr., left this world in the arms of his beloved wife Margaret Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. He had been living in Gales Ferry for more than a decade near his family.

He will be dearly missed for his feisty nature, cooking, deep love for hunting, fishing and visiting friends near and far. Never afraid to speak his mind, you always knew where you stood with "Jim". His love for family and the wild outdoors was a lifetime pleasure.

Jim was born Jan. 2, 1939, his parents were Walter and Florence Bosket. He is survived by his wife Margaret Bosket; his children, Jim, Darlene and Tommy; as well as his sisters, Karlene Staib and Marcia Schoedel. His many grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a great source of happiness for Jim.

Jim served our country in the army prior to working for IBM as an engineer, a career that began with his father and grandfather's passion for tinkering and "getting things right." Noted moments for Jim were riding sea trials on submarines while testing sonar systems for Electric Boat and developing the first automated mail sorting machine in Cincinnati, Ohio and New York City. After retiring from IBM, Jim formed Prestige Construction Company and built many homes in Virginia where he lived for 20 years.

Family will be having a Memorial Celebration of his life November 16, 2019.

If you would care to memorialize Jim, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local hospice as per his request.

The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dinoto Funeral Home
Download Now