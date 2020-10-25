Mulberry, Fla. - James Richard McKennie Sr., 84, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, at home in Mulberry, Fla. after an extended illness. He is the son of the late Charles B. McKennie Jr. and Laura Leonard.



He spent his childhood summers in Gales Ferry on the Bluff at the family house and purchased a home next door, where he lived with his family. He graduated from Mountain Lakes High School in New Jersey, and entered the U.S. Navy. He attended the submarine school in Groton, as a sonar technician. He retired after 21 years as a senior chief petty officer. He served on several submarines including the USS Patrick Henry and USS George Washington Carver. After retirement from the U.S. Navy, he worked for government contractors, A&T, Naval Undersea Warfare Center and DDL Omni Engineering. He also worked for a time as a security guard at Foxwoods Casino.



He married his wife, Marcia Cook, who passed away in November 2019. They were married for 64 years. He loved to sing both in church choirs, barbershop and in local plays. He loved to golf and work in his yard. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He became a great-great grandfather this year.



Besides his parents and wife, he is predeceased by his son, James Richard McKennie Jr.; his daughter Bonnie McKennie Fall; granddaughter Clarissa McKennie; grandson Steven Small; two sisters, Durrett Bortner-Ryder and Linnie Lawrence; and brother Charles B. McKennie III.



He survived by his daughter, Cynthia McKennie (Walter) Small; six grandchildren; Amy (Brian) Lepage; Daniel (Carrie) McKennie; David (Lisa) Fall; Brian (Jenny) Fall; Robert (Alli) Fall; Grace McKennie and her fiancé Daniel Schultz; nine great-grandchildren: Caitlin and Nathan Lepage, Scarlett and Sienna McKennie, Riley Jenssen, Lily and Gabe Winebrenner and Emily and Marina Fall; great-great-granddaughter Kaylani Lepage: and nieces and nephews.



He will be interred at the Gales Ferry Cemetery at a private memorial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store