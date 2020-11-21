East Lyme - James Robert Berardo, 78, of Gada Road, Niantic passed away Nov. 14, 2020. Born Jan. 22, 1942, in Boston, Mass., the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Gada) Berardo.
James lived in Niantic in his family home on Gada Road for the majority of his life where he also continued to live with his wife and where he raised his two daughters. James was a devoted husband, father and Nono. He loved early mornings, being outside and landscaping both at home and at work and taking care of many types of family pets over the years which included sheep, ponies and a horse. He always had time to stop and chat. James loved being a Nono to his grandson Nathaniel and enjoyed being part of all his activities, including being taught about technology from Nathaniel, and sharing the latest news.
"Jim" had a strong faith in God. Jim was a very active and devoted member of St. Agnes Church of Niantic since the church was established. Over his lifetime, he held many roles in the church along with being an acolyte as a young boy to becoming a Deacon, Lector, Cantor and Eucharistic Minister.
Jim was the Foreman for East Lyme Parks and Recreation for 34 years where he maintained the towns' parks, sports fields, and beaches. During his time there, Jim was part of the development of McCook Point Park & Beach as well as Bridebrook Park where one of the sports fields is dedicated in his name. In addition, Jim worked part-time at East Lyme Public Library for about 45 years. He started his time at the library when it was the original building located on Main Street, Niantic. Upon retirement, Jim worked as a Greenskeeper at Black Hall Golf Club in Old Lyme for the last 13 years. In his early years, Jim was a member of the United States Army National Guard. Jim was part of the Knights of Columbus and received the honor of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus and was also an honorary member of the New England Sports Turf Managers Association.
James is survived by his beloved wife Jeanne Berardo of Niantic to whom he was married for 53 years; his daughters, Mechelle Berardo of Quaker Hill and Dotty Jo Scott and her husband Jaime Scott of East Lyme; and his grandson Nathaniel Cornelius Scott; and his brother Robert Berardo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at St. Agnes Church on 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic. Interment of ashes will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic, CT, 06357 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information on St. Jude, please visit stjude.org
