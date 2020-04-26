Home

James Robert "Jim" Carlson


1926 - 2020
James Robert "Jim" Carlson Obituary
Waterford - James "Jim" Robert Carlson, 94, passed away April 22, 2020, at his home with his loving family at his side. He is now reunited with the love of his life, Winnie, who passed earlier this year.

Jim was born Jan. 30, 1926, in New London, the son of the late Ture and Edleberg (Christianson) Karlson. He attended schools in New London and after graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Soon after, he met and married Winnie. They moved to Waterford and raised three children. Jim worked as a pipefitter for the Local 777.

Mr. Carlson is survived by two daughters, Catherine Zito of Waterford and Debra Ciofi of Niantic; six grandchildren: David Zito, Sharon Dziecinny, Jeffrey Zito, Jayme Carlson, Eric Ciofi and Brian Ciofi; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Winifred, he was predeceased by his son, Richard Carlson.

Funeral services are private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, is assisting the famiy. Online condolences may be shared with Mr. Carlson's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020
