Middletown, Del. - James Robert Devlin passed away peacefully Oct. 1, 2020, after a brief illness, with his wife of 49 years, Terry (Fisher) Devlin, at his side.
Born in Jersey City, N.J. Sept. 4, 1945, Dad was the oldest son to Robert and Santa (Tudisca) Devlin. An avid debater, leader, scholar, government/politics buff and "brainiac," Dad could hold his own on any topic. Dad had a long, varied and successful career that took him from computer programming, to defense contracting, to financial services and to the federal government.
Dad and mom spent many happy years living in Waterford, West Grove, Pa., and Middletown, Del. Though heartbroken at his passing, his daughters, Bey (Foster) and Mara (Testa), are so grateful for the time they've had with him. Dad also had a special bond with his sons-in-law, Jim Foster and Augie Testa. Without question, Dad's greatest joy was his grandsons, Conlan, Devlin, August and Finn. He developed and cherished unique relationships with each of his grandsons as individuals, which they will carry forward throughout their lives. With his quick smile and jovial personality, Dad was loved and will be sorely missed by his extended family, including his brother, many in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and colleagues.
Please visit www.Daniels-Hutchison.com
to share in our full tribute.