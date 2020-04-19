Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
James Robert McNichol


1936 - 2020
James Robert McNichol Obituary
Waterford - James Robert McNichol, 83, of Waterford entered eternal life April 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Theresa (Miceli) McNichol. James was born Dec. 13, 1936, in New London, the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Bogue) McNichol. He was a veteran in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He worked for 42 years in the union as a meat cutter, retiring as a supervisor. Funeral services are private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London has been entrusted with his care. A complete obituary will appear in the Day at a later date.
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2020
