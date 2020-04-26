|
Waterford - James "Jim" Robert McNichol, 83, of Waterford entered eternal life April 17, 2020. He was born Dec. 13, 1936, in New London, the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Bogue) McNichol. He attended local schools and graduated from New London High School. He was a veteran in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He was a member of the New London American Legion Post 292. He was united in marriage July 20, 1957, in St. Joseph Church, to the former Theresa Miceli. He worked 42 years affiliated with UFCW Local 328 union, retiring as a meat manager. During his high school years, Jim played trumpet in a local band called The Skylarks, who played throughout the 1950s at venues in Southeastern Connecticut and Fishers Island.
Jim was an avid NY Giants, Red Sox and Connecticut Sun fan and loved to play pool. He enjoyed hosting picnics for family and friends, making his clam chowder and listening to big band music. Jim loved traveling with the love of his life, Theresa, to Ireland and Italy, and in his later years, spending time playing solitaire with his canine companion, Chagall.
Beside his beloved wife Theresa of nearly 63 years, he is survived by three children, and their spouses: Patti and Donny Palardy Jr. of Groton, Kelli and Tom Gillespie of Salem and Jimmy and Denise McNichol of Uncasville; and five grandchildren: Donald III, Austin, Brandon, Matthew and Peyton. He was predeceased by four siblings: Carl, Myles and Joseph McNichol and Anastasia Pallo.
Funeral services are private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care. Those wishing to remember Jim may make a donation to the Connecticut Humane Society, P.O. Box 41, Quaker Hill, CT 06375.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020