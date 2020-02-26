|
|
Ledyard - James Scott Bacon of Ledyard passed away peacefully after a short but hard fought battle with brain cancer Jan. 31, 2020. He died at Connecticut Hospice Center in Branford.
He was born June 6, 1951, in Porstmouth, Va. He leaves his loving wife of 39 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" Rainville Bacon; daughter Faith L.; son Joseph H.; granddaughter Annabelle G. all of Ledyard. He also leaves his mother, Carol L Bacon of Mystic; brother Christopher Joel Bacon and Laura of Chappaqua, N.Y.; as well as sister Beth A. Bacon of Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Scott was predeceased by his father, Commander Howard I Bacon, USN.
Scott graduated from Washington Lee High School in Arlington, Va. He attended Hillsdale College and graduated from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management. In 1980 he married the love of his life Jackie, and went on to raise two wonderful children. Scott worked for many companies in his business career. The last five years he was able to realize his lifelong dream of owning and operating Cycle Shed Stores in Gales Ferry. He was a man of many interests. He enjoyed bicycling, sailing, golfing, camping, model railroading. Art and music were also special loves he enjoyed. Scott served as a BSA Scout leader and Boat Captain with the Sea Scouts. Seeing his granddaughter Annabelle grow over the past three years was such a gift to Papa. He was also an active congregant of Bishop Seabury Anglican Church in Gales Ferry.
Scott loved having been married into a large clan. Having nine brothers-in-law was a real pleasure. We want to recognize the support of Jackie's family. first: brothers, Marcel Rainville SSE of Colchester, Vt. and Marc Rainville of Swanton, Vt.; sisters: Yvette Rainville, DHS of Putnam, Lise and Paul Nichols of Enosburg, Vt, Claire and Lynn Raymond of St. Albans, Vt., Marie and Peter Winner of Laconia, N.H., Jeanne and David Murphy of Voorhees, N.J., Rollande and Kevin Morrison of Leicester, Vt., Lucie and Brad Collette of Swanton, Vt., and Pauline and Bob Carbonneau of Nashua, N.H.. He leaves 16 nieces and nephews. We also want to honor our other wonderful "Daughter," Heather Skinner Daffin of Summerville, S.C. and "Little brother" Michael Norcia of Gales Ferry. The prayer cover, love, and support of many friends too numerous to mention was especially appreciated as Scott battled cancer.
Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Bishop Seabury Anglican Church, 6 Hurlbutt Road, Gales Ferry. A Memorial Service and Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 28, also at Bishop Seabury Anglican Church. The family is requesting guests to wear bright clothing for the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Yale Smilow Cancer Hospital, Connecticut Hospice Center in Branford, CT, or Center for Hospice Care of Southeast, CT.
Published in The Day on Feb. 26, 2020