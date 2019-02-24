|
Quaker Hill - James L. Sousa, 75, of Quaker Hill, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Backus Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1943, in New London, the son of William and Edith (Bradley) Sousa.
James worked as a painter/taper for the Local Union 1122 for many years.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial in Jordan Cemetery will be private. A full obituary will appear in the Monday edition.
Published in The Day on Feb. 24, 2019
