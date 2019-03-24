Waterford - James R. Stafford, 87, of Waterford, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019, following a serious illness. Many family members surrounded him with love during his final hours.



Jim was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Jewett City. His parents were James and Mary (O'Brien) Stafford, who were very caring and loving. Jim was married to Madeline (Gilger) from 1957 until she died in 2002. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 13 years, Carole (Vizard) Stafford. He will be fondly and forever remembered by 20 nieces and nephews, as well as many extended family members from the Norwich, Yantic and Jewett City areas. Jim also left behind four step-children, seven step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren, with whom he shared a very special bond. He was predeceased by his three sisters, Barbara Christina, Marion Dougherty, and Elsie Lyon; as well as two nephews.



Jim was very active in his community. He was a life member at Eastern Point Fire Company and belonged to the Niantic Rod and Gun Club for many years. His great loves were family, hunting, fishing and community contribution. Jim and Carole loved to travel and visited Ireland, Hawaii, Alaska, and more destinations many times throughout their wonderful life together. He unselfishly volunteered at the Groton Senior Center teaching computer classes. Jim was extremely charitable and donated to Haiti Foundation, local families in need and to his church, among others. Jim generously aided several family members to achieve higher education. He spent his career at Pfizer, where he was instrumental in many aspects of construction development. Jim was greatly admired by everyone who crossed his path. While he did not have children of his own, Jim's families meant everything to him and he was the pipeline between all of his relatives. His extraordinary sense of humor will live on forever.



A memorial service for Jim will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 63 Old Norwich Road in Quaker Hill. Jim was a very caring person, and his desire was to have his body donated to science to assist in research.



Memorial donations in memory of Jim can be made to any organization of your choice.