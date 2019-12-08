|
|
Waterford - James "Jim" Stuart Reyburn, 81, author, journalist and professional mariner, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Jim was born to the late Maury and Mary Louise Reyburn March 30, 1938, in New London.
He graduated from Westminster School in Simsbury and earned an associate of arts degree from Mitchell College and a bachelor of arts degree in English from the University of Connecticut.
Jim started his career as a reporter at the Norwich Bulletin. From there, he went to Shell Oil, to write Shell News, its employee magazine, and Shell Progress, the firm's marketing magazine. He then spent several years as an editor at Croft Educational Services in New London, and then at the National School Board Association, Board Policy Division.
In 1976, he joined General Dynamics Electric Boat as a news information specialist in the public affairs department. He produced EB Topics for Groton and QUONSETGRAM for Quonset Point, R.I., employee publications at each facility. In addition, Jim was the marine editor of General Dynamics World, the GD Corporate Newspaper that went to all GD employees at its several divisions. He also served as the company spokesperson and handled media operations for many launchings of Trident ballistic missile-firing subs and Los Angeles fast-attack subs.
After 14 years at Electric Boat, he went on to pursue freelance writing. His work has appeared in such publications as Power Ships, Steamboat Bill, Sea Classics, Wooden Boat and Connecticut College Magazine.
In 1995, he served as a crewmember aboard the former Camelot Cruises on the Connecticut River. His next venture merged his love of being on the water, interest in history and his public relations background. He and a business partner founded Thames River Cruises in which he served as director of operations, captain of their tour boat, the Patriot and narrator of the Thames River Tours.
Later, he joined Fox Navigation, which ran two high-speed ferries from New London to Martha's Vineyard, Long Island and to Liberty Landing, N.J.. During this time, he also crewed on the Fishers Island Ferry. Afterwards, he went on to operate a tour boat on the Mystic River for a year.
A United States Coast Guard veteran, he held a 100-ton Coast Guard master's license for 20 years.
Jim was a life member and board member of the New London County Historical Society, a member and a director of the New London Maritime Society, and a board member and presiding officer of the Pequot Chapel. He was also a member of the Thames Yacht Club, where he was a launch operator for a number of years, and a member of Pequot Point Beach since childhood. He served on the Waterford Board of Education from 1971 to 1975. He also wrote two books, Electric Boat Corporation, a history of the firm, and Thames Yacht Club, The First 75 Years 1933-2008.
He had many historical interests, but one in particular was WWII. He gained much of his varied knowledge on the subject through his vast collection of books and also owned many WWII posters.
He sang for 25 years with the New London Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America (SPEBSQSA). He enjoyed many years boating on the Thames River in the summer, skiing at Okemo Mountain in winter and was self-taught at partner style dancing. He also acted in community theater productions of the Electric Boat Players, Groton Repertory Company and Pfizer dinner theater.
He is survived by two daughters, Mimi (Emily) Blay (Alan), of Hope Valley, R.I. and Lisa Reyburn Payne (Michael) of Fork, Md.; four grandchildren, Emily Blay, Jennifer Blay, Maura Payne and Colin Payne; two sisters, Eleanor Peterson (Jon) of Waterford and Georgie Childs of Osterville, Mass.; two brothers, William Reyburn of North Adams, Mass., and Charles Reyburn (Trisha) of Waterford; former wife, Brent Randolph Reyburn of Wyoming, R.I.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. The family plans to schedule a memorial service at a later date.
The Thomas Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Dec. 8, 2019