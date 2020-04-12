|
Pawcatuck - James "Jim" Varas, 82, of Pawcatuck died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a brief illness.
Jim was the beloved husband of 60 years to Peggy (Hewitt) Varas, and lived in Wequetequock for all of his married life. Jim was born in Westerly and grew up in Bradford, R.I. He was the son of the late Manuel and Agnes (Silva) Varas.
A master cabinet maker, Jim owned and operated his own business, Homewood Cabinet Co. Inc., up until his retirement in January 2000. Jim was a member of the Westerly-Pawcatuck Region Antique Auto Club, where he held numerous positions. An avid car enthusiast, he enjoyed attending local and out-of-state car events, where he could show off his antique cars. Jim was also a twenty-year member of the Westerly Senior Citizens Center, most recently serving as vice president. In his earlier years, Jim had served in the Rhode Island Army National Guard. He was a loyal Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and UCONN women's basketball fan.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his four children: William Varas (Abbe) of Norwich and Florida, Michael Varas (Nicole) of North Stonington, Stephen Varas of Pawcatuck and Janet Clark (William) of Charlestown, R.I.; a brother, Robert Varas (Johanna) of Florida; a sister, Elaine Gingerella (Robert) of Pawcatuck; his grandchildren: Tad, Jason, Kevin, Joshua, Justin, Jessica, Meaghan, Jamie, Madison, William, Hunter and Cassidy; nine great-grandchildren; eight nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately at this time. A celebration honoring his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to the Westerly Senior Citizens Center, 39 State Street Westerly, RI. 02891.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2020