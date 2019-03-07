|
Groton - James William Farley Jr., 46, of Groton died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born July 22, 1972, in Beaver, Pa. to James W. Farley Sr. and Marsha Perrell. Jim served in the U.S. Navy and worked as an X-Ray Technician at L&M Hospital. He married the former Lisa Jury, she survives him.
Visitation from 5 p.m. -7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A full obituary with memorial information will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 7, 2019
