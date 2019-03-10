Groton - James William Farley Jr, 46, of Groton died Sunday morning, March 3, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born July 22, 1972, in Beaver, Pa. to James W. Farley Sr. and Marsha Perrell. He married the former Lisa Jury Sept. 27, 1997, but it was the day they met that is celebrated as their anniversary; she survives him.



Jim served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He worked as an X-Ray Technician at L&M Hospital. He was known never to miss work, no matter what. He loved his job, his coworkers, and the patients to whom he gave his utmost care. Jim was a smart and generous man. He lived by the rule "It's better to give than receive". That rule also applied as an animal lover. He took care of dogs, cats, possums, ground hogs and even skunks. He will be forever missed.



Besides his wife, Lisa, he is survived by his father, James Sr.; step sons, Mitchell Werthman, Alec Ake Sr., and Bradley Ake; mother-in-law, Loretta Yoho; and four grandchildren, Dominic, Balabin, Alec Jr., and Mark. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Marsha and his sister, Heather.



Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Flowers welcome or donations made in Jim's memory to Center of Hospice Care Southeastern Connecticut, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich ,CT 06360. Please visit ww.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory. Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary