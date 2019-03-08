Resources More Obituaries for James Williamson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James "Jim" Williamson

James "Jim" Williamson, of Salem, passed away March 1, 2019 at home with his wife of nearly 50 years, Patricia (Sampson) Williamson. Born January 22, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, retired Master Chief Williamson was a highly¬ decorated and proud member of the Navy submarine service for over 20 years. Services will be held at The Congregational Church of Salem on Monday, March 11 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Congregational Church of Salem Benevolence Fund. Care of arrangements has been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy of Colchester. "Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?" John 11: 25, 26 Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2019