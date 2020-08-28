James Wood

Uncasville - James "Woody" Wood, 45, of Uncasville passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He will be remembered as a kind, generous and gentle soul.
Woody graduated from Fitch Senior High School in 1993. He continued his education at Bryant University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Accountancy in 1997. Upon graduation, Woody began working at Mohegan Sun where he was currently serving as Director of Finance and Treasury. Some of his accolades include his involvement in the early financing for the construction of Mohegan Sun. He helped to build the corporate finance and treasury function for Mohegan Gaming and Hospitality which eventually became the holding company for seven properties either owned or managed by MGE, including Mohegan Sun. Continuing to improve his learning and competency, Woody became a Certified Treasury Professional.
Woody is survived by his sister Heather Sedoris, niece Charlotte, and nephew Jayden of Tennessee; aunts, Ginny Moore of Texas, and Martha Bixby of Connecticut; goddaughter Kylie Lusa; and numerous cousins. He is predeceased by his mother Barbara Lusa; and grandmother Virginia Wood. Woody will be dearly missed by numerous friends who considered him family.
Sports were an important part of Woody's life. Although he maintained his favorite teams, he found enjoyment in all sports. Woody was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the San Francisco 49ers. He attended numerous live games and could always be found rallying for his teams. Woody took many trips to stadiums and parks around the country, although his favorite will always be Fenway Park in Boston. Woody also enjoyed playing golf throughout the spring and summer. A long-time billiard player, Woody was known for his love of the game and extreme skill. For his friends and family, Woody's memory will live on whenever his favorite teams play or when a round of golf or pool is played.
Woody loved music and attended many live concerts. His all-time favorite group was Wu Tang Clan. It seems fitting to include this love in his obituary: "Wu Tang forever!" as Woody will forever live in our hearts and memories
Lastly, Woody will be remembered as a caring and generous friend. With a smile on his face, Woody's kind demeanor made everyone feel welcome and important. If you needed help or just to talk, Woody would be there to lend a hand or an ear. He strongly believed in giving to others. Each year, he donated both time and money to various charities including the Connecticut Cancer Foundation, No Kid Hungry and the Alzheimer's Association
.
Services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the above charities in Woody's honor.