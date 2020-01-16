|
Stonington - Of all the things you should know about Jan F. Lindberg, who died suddenly from a heart attack Jan. 6 at the age of 78, this will get you started: Nearly every summer day during sweet corn's peak ripeness in Connecticut, he would head out to the nearest stand then call home to get the water boiling and return for a feast with his wife, Susan (Fletcher), who survives him.
He was more than that, of course.
Jan was born in Elyria, Ohio June 22, 1941, the son of David and Alice Lindberg. He graduated from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, and came east to work as a physicist at the Naval Underwater Sound Laboratory in New London in 1965. Most recently he was with Marine Acoustics, Inc., supporting the Office of Naval Research and with Mandex Inc., supporting the AN/WSQ-9 Tech Refresh Program.
Jan served as the primary Navy sonar consultant in a variety of sensor, unmanned undersea vehicles, and communication programs conducted at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport (NUWC). He also worked at the Office of Naval Research (ONR) as a program officer for acoustic transducers and arrays. Jan was sought out by other Navy organizations as well as private industry and academia for his knowledge, expertise and vision. He always encouraged innovation.
In recognition of his significant contributions to underwater acoustic sonar systems throughout his distinguished career, Jan was conferred the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Decibel Award in 2011, the highest award for technical achievement in the field of acoustics. In addition, he had been the recipient of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) USA Award in 2002 for his distinguished technical contributions in the field of electro-technology. Jan also received the Navy's Meritorious Civilian Service Award and he was a fellow of the Acoustical Society of America.
Jan retired in 2011, which left more time for train travel. He was a council representative for the Rail Passengers Association, an advocacy group. Jan went to Washington, D.C., every year to lobby Connecticut representatives and senators to support train travel. He and Susan, to whom he was married on Sept. 19, 1970, traveled across the country on Amtrak and on VIA in Canada several times.
On Sept. 11, 2001, they were in Paris when news reached them about the tragedy unfolding in the U.S. They traveled to and from Europe on the Queen Elizabeth II in celebration of their anniversary.
They lived in Norwich from 1971 until moving to Stonington in 2012, where Jan served on the Stonington Borough Planning and Zoning committee. A member of MENSA, he also followed the teachings of Armenian philosopher, Gurdjieff. Jan was a master herbologist. He loved exotic cars and wristwatches, and was always on the search for the perfect pancake.
Besides his wife of 49 years, Jan leaves nieces, Ellen Renstrom of New York City and Anne Horchack of New Jersey; and his brother-in-law, Mark (Valerie) Fletcher of Boston. Sisters, Marion and Karen; and nephew Eric predeceased him.
Those wishing to remember Jan may make a donation to: the American Civil Liberties Union; Amnesty International; Oxfam America or the Unitarian Universalists Association.
Published in The Day on Jan. 16, 2020