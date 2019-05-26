Home

Jan Grigas Obituary
Lebanon - Jan Grigas, 78, of Lebanon died May 24, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd, Colchester. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, directly at the Church of the Holy Family, 185 Church St., Hebron.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Roadside Ranch Rescue & Sanctuary, Kick Hill Road, Lebanon, CT 06249.

www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on May 26, 2019
