Mystic - Jane Ann Thomson Bell, 79, formerly of Mystic, passed away in Middletown, Del. Sept. 21, 2019, with her family around her.
She was predeceased by her husband Emerson; her parents, Jack and Lid Thomson; and her nephew Bradley Thomson.
Jane Ann is survived by her sons, CAPT Joseph (Dohan) Bell and Garrett (Kerri Brodek) Bell; her grandchildren Katherine and Henry Bell; and her brother Joe (Joann) Thomson; and her nieces Ashlee Bradbard and Kimberly Zeller.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Augustine Episcopal Cemetery, Route 310, Mitton Road, Chesapeake City, MD. 21915.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to cancer and heart research organizations.
Published in The Day on Sept. 25, 2019