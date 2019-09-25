Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Thomson Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Ann Thomson Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Ann Thomson Bell Obituary
Mystic - Jane Ann Thomson Bell, 79, formerly of Mystic, passed away in Middletown, Del. Sept. 21, 2019, with her family around her.

She was predeceased by her husband Emerson; her parents, Jack and Lid Thomson; and her nephew Bradley Thomson.

Jane Ann is survived by her sons, CAPT Joseph (Dohan) Bell and Garrett (Kerri Brodek) Bell; her grandchildren Katherine and Henry Bell; and her brother Joe (Joann) Thomson; and her nieces Ashlee Bradbard and Kimberly Zeller.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Augustine Episcopal Cemetery, Route 310, Mitton Road, Chesapeake City, MD. 21915.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to cancer and heart research organizations.

Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences and view complete obituary.
Published in The Day on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now