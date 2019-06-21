Virginia Beach, Va. - Jane D. (Hirsch) Fretard, 92, of Virginia Beach, Va. died Monday, June 17, 2019, following an illness.



Born in Easton, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Anton and Margaret (Pfeiffer) Hirsch and resided in Virginia Beach for the last 21 years. She previously lived in the East Lyme and Stonington area.



Jane was employed with the Town of Stonington as Tax Collector serving six (two-year terms) and was also the former Tax Assessor. She retired in 1991. She was a past President of the New London County Tax Collectors Assoc. and the Stonington Democratic Women's Club. She was also a past Regent of the Daughters of Isabella.



She is survived by her four sons, Joseph H. Fretard Jr. of Virginia Beach, Va., Michael (Fretard) Furtado of Groton, Richard Fretard of Pawcatuck and Christopher Fretard of Virginia Beach, Va.; four grandchildren, Nathaniel and Mathew Fretard both of Virginia Beach, Va., Dorothy Fretard of Staunton, Va. and Rachel Fretard of Pawcatuck; and one great-grandchild, Aria Fretard of Virginia Beach. She was predeceased by a son, Thomas Fretard; and two brothers, Frank and Saxonia Hirsch.



Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at St. Mary Church in Stonington.



Following her Mass, she will be buried in St. Mary Cemetery. Published in The Day on June 21, 2019