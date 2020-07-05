1/
Jane I. Camillucci
1941 - 2020
Waterford - Jane l. Camillucci, 78, of Waterford entered eternal life June 30, 2020. Jane was born Nov. 28, 1941, in New London, the daughter of the late John and Jane (Donahue) Grippo.

She attended local schools, graduating from New London High School and later, from New York City Founding Hospital. She was united in marriage to Robert HK Camillucci Sept. 22, 1962, in New London. Her beloved husband survives her.

Mrs. Camillucci was a nursery schoolteacher at the Happy Day Nursery School and later, at the Niantic Community Church Children's Center. When her children were growing up, she was active in Waterford Babe Ruth League, Waterford Girls' Softball and Waterford Youth Football. Later in life, she most enjoyed supporting her grandchildren in all of their activities.

Besides her husband Bob, she is survived by her three children, Robert M. and his wife, Sandy Camillucci, of Hood River, Ore., Ann C. Camillucci and DJ Camillucci, both of Waterford; her son-in-law Joe Jakacky, of Hebron; and her five grandchildren: Colin and Owen Jakacky; and Grace, Ella and Tess Briggs. She was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Jakacky. The funeral service will be private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with her care.

Published in The Day on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
