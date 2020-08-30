1/
Jane M. (Edwards) McNair
1937 - 2020
Chester - Jane M. (Edwards) McNair, 83, of Mystic, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Aaron Manor in Chester. She was predeceased by her second husband, John McNair, and her brother-in-law Dan Miner. Jane was born June 10, 1937, in Pawtucket, R.I., the daughter of Walter and Marion Edwards.

She grew up in Cambridge, Mass. and graduated from Cambridge High School. She married Raymond E. Williams and moved to Mystic. They had two sons, Joel and Jeremy. Jane later married John McNair. Jane worked for Proto-Power Corporation in Groton, and retired after 25 years.

Jane enjoyed her home and was content to spend time on her computer, corresponding with many online friends and family. Jane also enjoyed receiving company and would always welcome guests who dropped by with a fresh cup of coffee, and usually, a homemade dessert. She enjoyed following local politics, and often wrote letters to the editor of The Day, expressing her thoughts and feelings on a situation. She had a sharp mind and a quick wit. Jane possessed a strong New Englander sensibility, and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. She never missed a game, even if it were on until 2 a.m. She also enjoyed exploring her family's genealogy. Jane was a passionate animal lover; and her home was never empty of furry four-legged "children," who had been rescued by her. Jane will be missed by all those who knew her for her warmth and kindness, as well as her silent strength and resilience.

Jane was full of love and pride towards her sons, Joel and Jeremy; her eyes would light up at the mention of their names. She also had a close, loving relationship, though full of practical jokes, with her sister Lynn. Jane shared a special bond with cousin Ronald Edwards and his wife Barbara. While at Aaron Manor, Jane formed a strong friendship with her roommate, Geneva "Ginny" Cogan.

Jane is survived by her sister Lynn Miner of Belmont, Maine; her son Joel Williams and wife Jennifer of Chester; her son Jeremy Williams and wife Denise of Mystic; cousin Ronald Edwards and wife Barbara of Huntington; niece Sherri Miner of Belmont, Maine; niece Denise Sawyer and husband Rick of Montville, Maine; nephew Dan Miner of Belmont, Maine; several stepchildren, including Raymond Williams of Mystic; and many grandnieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

A private celebration of Jane's life will take place later to be announced. Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice. The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in The Day on Aug. 30, 2020.
