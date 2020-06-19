Jane S. "Sherry" Young
1921 - 2020
East Lyme - Jane "Sherry" Young, 98, of West Main Street, Niantic, passed away June 12, at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Milwaukee, Wis. Dec. 5, 1921, the daughter of Richard E. and Beulah Sherrington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kirby Young Sr., who passed away in 2005.

In addition to being a mother, Sherry was a long-time volunteer at Lima Memorial Hospital located in Lima, Ohio, and also at St. John's Episcopal Church in Niantic.

Mrs. Young attended Ohio University, and was a sustaining member of the Chi Omega Sorority.

Mrs. Young was an avid bridge player, enjoyed swimming, and was a committed fisherman, belonging to the Rockwell Springs Trout Club in Castalia, Ohio.

She is survived by a daughter, Wendy Y. Schoffner and her husband Brent of East Lyme; a son, Robert K. Young Jr. and his wife Diane of Alabama; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

An interment service will be held at 11 a.m. June 22, at the St. John's Episcopal Church in Niantic.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, Main Street, Niantic, CT, 06357; or to the East Lyme Public Library, 39 Society Road, Niantic, CT, 06357.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Day on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Interment
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
