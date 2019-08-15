|
New London - Janet A. (Thomas) Carbaugh, with her daughters lovingly by her side, very peacefully passed Aug. 10, 2019. She was born Jan. 24, 1933, to Virginia (Della Monica) Thomas and Alfred Thomas Sr., and grew up in Mamaroneck, N.Y. with her three siblings, Ginnie, Alfred Jr., her closest friend, and Allie, all of whom predeceased Janet.
As a single parent Janet worked hard, earning a GED and sometimes holding down two jobs to provide for her daughters, Danette Shell and Linda Bickford Gessay. There was no one more important in Janet's life than Linda and Danette as she would ensure they were well-cared for before she cared for herself. Through her example they became independent, self-sufficient, hard-working, responsible adults who convey care and concern for others as exemplified by their mother. Danette worked tirelessly in recent years to care for her mother daily, with Linda taking over when Danette was away. Janet had a beautiful heart and helped friends, relatives and people she didn't know via charity contributions, food, shelter and leaving her home for years to live with and care for her brother in his home when he could no longer care for himself.
Janet was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1976 and attended the Kingdom Halls in Waterford and Preston. She zealously proclaimed her religion and started bible studies with many people who wanted to learn about Jehovah God. This brought her great joy. She was always very supportive of spiritual pursuits and always asked for someone to say a prayer before eating.
Missing Janet very much are her daughters, Linda Gessay of Vernon, Danette and son-in-law Joe Shell of New London; and Mocha, her feline companion. Other family members left behind to mourn are nieces and nephews, Donna and Guy Smith; Thomas family members, Marsha, Charles, Linda Carol, Michael, Joey, Johanna, Ben, David and Carol; and Parker family members, Pal III, Karen, Lisa, Russ, Brandye, Julie and brother-in-law, Pal Parker Jr.
Special thanks to Yolanda and Ashley who visited frequently, provided friendship and helped keep Janet safe in her home. Sincere appreciation is extended to the exceptional nurses and PCA's on 5.2 and members of the palliative care unit at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, who were extremely attentive and caring for Janet, and supportive of her daughters.
A Memorial service is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 282 Route 165, Preston. Burial will be private.
Published in The Day on Aug. 15, 2019