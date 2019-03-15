|
|
|
East Haddam - Janet Bonfoey, 63, of East Haddam, passed away Fri. March 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Louis Bonfoey, as well as her two sons, Brian Bonfoey of Ellington, and Jeffery Bonfoey and wife Isabel, of Centreville Md., and their two children Aedan; brothers, Christopher Cuff of Colchester, George Cuff of New Britain.
Janet had a successful career with the US Food Service in Norwich spanning 28 years. Donations in her memory may be made to East Haddam Land Trust. Care of private arrangements has been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Mar. 15, 2019
