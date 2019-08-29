|
Groton - Janet Elizabeth (McGuiness) Siart, 96, of Groton died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Siart, who died in 2012.
Her family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, in Historic downtown Mystic.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. Burial will follow immediately in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic.
A complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition of the New London Day.
Published in The Day on Aug. 29, 2019