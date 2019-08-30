|
|
Mystic - Janet Elizabeth Siart of Mystic passed away the morning of Aug. 28, 2019. Born Aug. 19, 1923, in New Britain, Janet was the daughter of Thomas and Janet McGuiness. She graduated from local schools; and later, completed the Certified Professional Secretarial Course in Hartford.
Most of her secretarial career was spent working for the federal government, the Office of Protection and Advocacy (OPA) in Hartford, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Hartford and the Information and Educational Department in Heidelberg, Germany. During her years living in Germany, she travelled all through Europe, the British Isles, and North Africa.
In 1959, she was united in marriage to Robert Siart in West Hartford. They then moved to Mystic where they enjoyed 53 years of marriage, until Robert's death Sept. 29, 2012.
She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, play cards and babysit her grandchildren. She also generously supported and watched the daily Catholic TV Mass. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her son Jay Siart of Mystic; her daughter Jan Jens (fiancée Chris Loehr) of Groton; her stepchildren, Janean (Richard) Ritacco of Florida, David (Debra) Siart of Rhode Island, William (Cheryl) Siart of Florida; nine grandchildren; and several great grandchildren; also, by her sister Elizabeth; and nephew John Zmijewski; and sister-in-law Olga McGuiness.
Besides Robert, Janet was predeceased by her brothers, Francis, Thomas, John and George McGuiness.
Her family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, in Historic Downtown Mystic.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. Burial will follow immediately in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the .
Published in The Day on Aug. 30, 2019