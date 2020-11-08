1/1
Janet Sanders Burgess
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ledyard - Janet Sanders Burgess, 95, passed away Nov. 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Warren H. Burgess, who predeceased her in 2018. Janet was born July 1, 1925, the daughter of Grace Lathrop Sanders and William Russell Sanders of Norwich. She graduated with the class of 1943, from Norwich Free Academy; and married Warren after a courtship of correspondence during World War II.

She spent most of her almost 72 years of married life on Whalehead Road in Ledyard, where thousands of daffodils and perennials graced her lovely hillside gardens. Her artistic endeavors extended well beyond her landscape. Her home was filled with beautiful artwork, and during the last two years when she lived at Fairview in Groton, her paintings kept her grounded. Janet was talented in many different ways, and was a truly wonderful grandmother, naming gardens for her grandchildren and making lots of fun, when they visited even as adults with children of their own. In addition to her love of gardening, Janet enjoyed spending time with her family through golfing, skiing, bowling and camping.

Her brothers, William, Kenneth and Paul predeceased her. Janet is survived by her children, Marjorie (Thomas) Wheeler, Kenneth (Kathleen) Burgess and David (Susan) Burgess; grandchildren: Todd (Laurie) Simonds, Matt (Kathy) Simonds, Kris Simonds, Lisa Simonds, Gregory Burgess and Alexandra Burgess; step-grandchildren, Rebecca (Raul) Santana and Nathaniel (Tiffany) Wheeler; great-grandchildren: Jake Simonds, Benjamin Simonds, Kolby Simonds, Essie Simonds; step-great-grandchildren: Maria Guerriere, Matthew Guerriere, Sara Alexander, Julian Santana, Lilah Santana, Curtis Wheeler, Portia Wheeler and Waylon Wheeler; great-great-grandchildren, John Alexander and Josie Alexander; and numerous nieces and nephews. She delighted in her huge, blended family, and until very recently, kept track of them all with the help of pictures and phone calls.

A private burial will take place. A memorial picnic will be held in 2021, when it is safe to do so. Janet was a member of the Ledyard Congregational Church. Memorial gifts may be sent to the church at 722 Colonel Ledyard Highway, Ledyard CT 06339 or to Fairview at 235 Lestertown Road Groton, CT 06340, where she received exemplary, compassionate care, even during the pandemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved