Ledyard - Janet Sanders Burgess, 95, passed away Nov. 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Warren H. Burgess, who predeceased her in 2018. Janet was born July 1, 1925, the daughter of Grace Lathrop Sanders and William Russell Sanders of Norwich. She graduated with the class of 1943, from Norwich Free Academy; and married Warren after a courtship of correspondence during World War II.



She spent most of her almost 72 years of married life on Whalehead Road in Ledyard, where thousands of daffodils and perennials graced her lovely hillside gardens. Her artistic endeavors extended well beyond her landscape. Her home was filled with beautiful artwork, and during the last two years when she lived at Fairview in Groton, her paintings kept her grounded. Janet was talented in many different ways, and was a truly wonderful grandmother, naming gardens for her grandchildren and making lots of fun, when they visited even as adults with children of their own. In addition to her love of gardening, Janet enjoyed spending time with her family through golfing, skiing, bowling and camping.



Her brothers, William, Kenneth and Paul predeceased her. Janet is survived by her children, Marjorie (Thomas) Wheeler, Kenneth (Kathleen) Burgess and David (Susan) Burgess; grandchildren: Todd (Laurie) Simonds, Matt (Kathy) Simonds, Kris Simonds, Lisa Simonds, Gregory Burgess and Alexandra Burgess; step-grandchildren, Rebecca (Raul) Santana and Nathaniel (Tiffany) Wheeler; great-grandchildren: Jake Simonds, Benjamin Simonds, Kolby Simonds, Essie Simonds; step-great-grandchildren: Maria Guerriere, Matthew Guerriere, Sara Alexander, Julian Santana, Lilah Santana, Curtis Wheeler, Portia Wheeler and Waylon Wheeler; great-great-grandchildren, John Alexander and Josie Alexander; and numerous nieces and nephews. She delighted in her huge, blended family, and until very recently, kept track of them all with the help of pictures and phone calls.



A private burial will take place. A memorial picnic will be held in 2021, when it is safe to do so. Janet was a member of the Ledyard Congregational Church. Memorial gifts may be sent to the church at 722 Colonel Ledyard Highway, Ledyard CT 06339 or to Fairview at 235 Lestertown Road Groton, CT 06340, where she received exemplary, compassionate care, even during the pandemic.



