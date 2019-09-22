|
Niantic - Janet Speirs York Littlefield, formerly of Old Lyme, died Friday Sept. 6, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
Mrs. Littlefield was born Jan. 15, 1921, in New London, the daughter of John and Helen (Clark) Speirs.
Janet graduated from Morgan High School in Clinton and went on to University of Connecticut where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education in 1942. She continued her education at Boston University where she earned a Master of Science degree in social work in 1948.
She joined the Women's Army Corps in 1943 and served in Algeria and Italy where she headed the women's motor pool until her discharge in 1945.
She started her career in corrections in 1948 at the Connecticut State Farm for Women as a parole officer, was promoted to Superintendent in 1960 and became the first woman to serve as Connecticut's Deputy Commissioner of Corrections in 1969, a position she held until her retirement in 1977. In 1994 the state named its new facility in Niantic the Janet S. York Correctional Institution.
Mrs. Littlefield is survived by her daughter Ann York and her son Allan (wife Jacqueline) York all of North Carolina. She is predeceased by her husband Clyde Littlefield; sister Ann Speirs Traver; and brother John Speirs Jr. She also leaves stepson James (wife Georgia Lee) Littlefield of Niantic; stepson David Littlefield and companion Elene Desillier of Old Lyme. In addition, she leaves three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and she also leaves her longtime friend and cousin Donna Speirs and Carolyn Wakeman; and her large and loving family of nieces; nephews; cousins; and caregivers.
Mrs. Littlefield was involved in numerous professional organizations and volunteered for many charitable activities. A detailed listing can be found on Fulton-Theroux Funeral website.
Mrs. Littlefield was an avid gardener, golfer and serious bridge player being a lifetime member of the Old Lyme Country Club. She grew up boating and continued this activity throughout her life, making numerous trips to Florida and the south on her boat the Defiant. She continued boating late into her 90's with family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 28, at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme.
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Lyme or Old Lyme Historical Society or books or clothing to the York Prison by calling the Wardens office at 860 451-3211.
Published in The Day on Sept. 22, 2019