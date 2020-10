Or Copy this URL to Share

Niantic - Janice Chandler, 81, of Niantic, entered eternal life Sept. 6, 2020. She was born June 22, 1939, in Hartford, the daughter of the late George and Frances (Petersen) McCombe. She is survived by her sister, Karen McCombe of Newington. A private funeral Mass of Christian Burial, was held in St. Joseph Church, followed by interment in St. Mary Cemetery. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, was entrusted with her care.



